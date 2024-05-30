Vikings reserve WR Thayer Thomas announces football camp

From both a fan and media standpoint, one of the most overlooked aspects of being an NFL player is the good the players do in their communities and how much they can give back. That’s especially true of back-of-the-roster guys like Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Thayer Thomas.

While Thomas may not be likely to make the Vikings roster, that won’t stop him from doing everything he can on the field to make the squad. It will also not stop him from giving back to the communities that have given him this opportunity. It’s with that in mind that Thomas announced his first annual “Thayer Thomas Football Camp.”

The camp is designed to be a developmental camp, giving prospective athletes in the area a chance at some skills training, mentorship, and a chance to show what they can do. It will be held June 22nd and 23rd at Heritage High School—Thayer’s former school—in Wake Forest, NC.

While playing for Heritage, Thomas amassed 74 receptions for 695 yards and seven touchdowns before graduating. After graduation, Thayer walked on at North Carolina State, where he finished as the school’s second all-time leader in receptions and receiving touchdowns and fifth all-time in receiving yards.

The two-day camp is $140 and is open to kids in grades 6-12. All proceeds from the camp will go towards the Wolf of Walk-Ons Scholarship Fund.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire