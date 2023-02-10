Vikings WR Justin Jefferson wins NFL Offensive Player of the Year

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year at the awards ceremony in Phoenix on Thursday.

He beat out Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins, Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs.

In his third season with the Vikings, the former No. 1 draft pick from LSU had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and 8 touchdowns.

