Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ranked as the No. 1 rated rookie on PFF

Justin Jefferson was good in limited targets for the first two games — then, he found his fit in the offense.

Jefferson burst out against the Titans. He tallied 175 receiving yards and a touchdown reception. Since then, he has gone for over 100 receiving yards in a game two more times.

From making contested catches, to finding ways to pick up yardage after the catch, Jefferson has been very impressive as a rookie. Pro Football Focus likes what it sees so far. The outlet tabbed Jefferson as the No. 1 rookie in its rankings for 2020. Here’s what it said about the LSU product:

“Jefferson is just six games deep into his rookie campaign and has already recorded not one, not two, but three of the 10 best single-game receiving grades ever recorded by a rookie wide receiver in the PFF era (since 2006). Those have come in three of the four last games, and he’ll look to keep this hot streak alive against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, fresh off his Week 7 bye.”

Jefferson wasn’t a huge factor in the first Packers game, but that was before he got very involved in the offense. We’ll have to see whether Green Bay can hold him in check once again.