Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named Rookie of the Week

After finishing with nine catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the NFL’s Rookie of the Week for Week 6.

Not only has Jefferson been one of the best rookies in the league, he’s been one of the best wide receivers.

On the season, he has 28 catches for 537 yards, a mark that ranks fifth in the NFL and first among rookies.

Jefferson is graded as Pro Football Focus’ top wide receiver through six weeks.

We won’t be able to see Jefferson in Week 7 with the Vikings are on bye, but he’ll be back at it in Week 8 against the Packers in Green Bay.