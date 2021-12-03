Vikings WR Adam Thielen, WR Justin Jefferson among the most reliable pass catchers in the NFL
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Vikings WR Adam Thielen was expected to drop off in terms of his touchdown total this year. How could he replicate a 14-touchdown performance from 2020?
So far, Thielen has hauled in 10 touchdown receptions and 686 receiving yards in 2021. He’s stayed a reliable target for Kirk Cousins — in both the red zone and across the whole field.
Nick Shook of NFL Network tabbed Thielen as a reliable pass catcher, ranking him the seventh-best in the league. Wideout Justin Jefferson earned an even higher ranking: coming in at No. 5.
Shook wrote:
“Jefferson fought through tight coverage, leapt to catch a pass from Kirk Cousins and tapped both feet in bounds to move the chains and help the Vikings hang on for the win with a highlight grab. He’s done that plenty and is certainly deserving of a place on this list.”
Jefferson has 1,027 receiving yards and six touchdowns receptions on the year. The Vikings need both wideouts to thrive for an aggressive offense in 2021.