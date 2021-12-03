Vikings WR Adam Thielen, WR Justin Jefferson among the most reliable pass catchers in the NFL

Vikings WR Adam Thielen was expected to drop off in terms of his touchdown total this year. How could he replicate a 14-touchdown performance from 2020?

So far, Thielen has hauled in 10 touchdown receptions and 686 receiving yards in 2021. He’s stayed a reliable target for Kirk Cousins — in both the red zone and across the whole field.

Nick Shook of NFL Network tabbed Thielen as a reliable pass catcher, ranking him the seventh-best in the league. Wideout Justin Jefferson earned an even higher ranking: coming in at No. 5.

Shook wrote:

“Jefferson fought through tight coverage, leapt to catch a pass from Kirk Cousins and tapped both feet in bounds to move the chains and help the Vikings hang on for the win with a highlight grab. He’s done that plenty and is certainly deserving of a place on this list.”

Jefferson has 1,027 receiving yards and six touchdowns receptions on the year. The Vikings need both wideouts to thrive for an aggressive offense in 2021.