Vikings WR Adam Thielen, WR Justin Jefferson among the most reliable pass catchers in the NFL

Jack White
·1 min read
In this article:
Vikings WR Adam Thielen was expected to drop off in terms of his touchdown total this year. How could he replicate a 14-touchdown performance from 2020?

So far, Thielen has hauled in 10 touchdown receptions and 686 receiving yards in 2021. He’s stayed a reliable target for Kirk Cousins — in both the red zone and across the whole field.

Nick Shook of NFL Network tabbed Thielen as a reliable pass catcher, ranking him the seventh-best in the league. Wideout Justin Jefferson earned an even higher ranking: coming in at No. 5.

Shook wrote:

“Jefferson fought through tight coverage, leapt to catch a pass from Kirk Cousins and tapped both feet in bounds to move the chains and help the Vikings hang on for the win with a highlight grab. He’s done that plenty and is certainly deserving of a place on this list.”

Jefferson has 1,027 receiving yards and six touchdowns receptions on the year. The Vikings need both wideouts to thrive for an aggressive offense in 2021.

