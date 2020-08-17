Vikings WR Adam Thielen thinks CB Cameron Dantzler is going to be ‘really good’

Vikings wideout Adam Thielen thinks Cameron Dantzler is going to be really good.

So much, in fact, that Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer said Thielen came up to him during practice and told him that.

“We liked him a lot on tape,” Zimmer said of Dantzler on KFAN, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “He’s got long arms and good length.”

Dantzler was praised by members of the NFL media for his pass breakup against Thielen here:





If Dantzler is going to be “really good,” that would be a big boost for a Vikings defense that is lacking in known quantities at corner. Minnesota lost Trae Waynes and Xavier Rhodes, the two starters out wide, in free agency. The team also lost nickel corner Mackensie Alexander.

If Dantzler can rise to the occasion and be a quick learner, he might be able to seize one of the available starting spots out wide.