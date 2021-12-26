Vikings WR Adam Thielen expected to play in Week 16 vs. Rams

Vikings WR Adam Thielen has been ruled out the last two games after he suffered an ankle injury in the Week 13 loss to the Lions.

Now, Thielen could be returning. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings wideout is expected to play vs. the Rams on Sunday in Week 16.

Thielen is listed as questionable on the Vikings’ injury report for this week. He has 686 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions this season. He’s a key ingredient in the Minnesota offense. If you don’t believe me, look at the last two weeks.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins had 216 passing yards, two touchdowns and two picks in the Steelers game two weeks ago. In Minnesota’s most recent game against Chicago, Cousins threw for just 87 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception.

WR K.J. Osborn emerged this year as a formidable third option in the passing offense. But when the Vikings don’t have Thielen — and Osborn has to become the second wide receiver — the team takes a step back.