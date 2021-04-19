The Vikings with workout bonuses in 2021

The Vikings are among the teams with the most offseason workout bonuses in the NFL.

The Bills have the most players with workout bonuses with 28 in total. As it stands, the Vikings have 10 players who can receive workout bonuses in 2021. That mark puts them as the team with the fifth-most players who can earn workout bonuses.

Some NFL teams have already announced that they would skip in-person offseason workouts in the spring. The Vikings have virtual workouts starting Monday. The team has not announced whether it will be skipping in-person workouts or not.

S Harrison Smith

Workout bonus money: $400,000

DE Danielle Hunter

Workout bonus money: $100,000

LB Eric Kendricks

Workout bonus money: $100,000

LB Anthony Barr

Workout bonus money: $100,000

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Workout bonus money: $100,000

WR Adam Thielen

Workout bonus money: $100,000

RB Dalvin Cook

Workout bonus money: $100,000

FB C.J. Ham

Workout bonus money: $100,000

LB Nick Vigil

Workout bonus money: $50,000

OL Mason Cole

Workout bonus money: $31,250

