The Vikings with workout bonuses in 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Vikings are among the teams with the most offseason workout bonuses in the NFL.
The Bills have the most players with workout bonuses with 28 in total. As it stands, the Vikings have 10 players who can receive workout bonuses in 2021. That mark puts them as the team with the fifth-most players who can earn workout bonuses.
Some NFL teams have already announced that they would skip in-person offseason workouts in the spring. The Vikings have virtual workouts starting Monday. The team has not announced whether it will be skipping in-person workouts or not.
All these numbers are courtesy of Spotrac.
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Workout bonus money: $400,000
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) celebrates after sacking Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Workout bonus money: $100,000
Nov 29, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) returns an intercepted pass against Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Workout bonus money: $100,000
LB Anthony Barr
Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) gets set for a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Workout bonus money: $100,000
DT Dalvin Tomlinson
Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Workout bonus money: $100,000
WR Adam Thielen
Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) runs with the ball while defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Workout bonus money: $100,000
RB Dalvin Cook
Nov 22, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Workout bonus money: $100,000
FB C.J. Ham
Dec 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham (30) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Workout bonus money: $100,000
LB Nick Vigil
Former Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Workout bonus money: $50,000
OL Mason Cole
Former Cardinals OL Mason Cole. Photo: Syndication: Phoenix
Workout bonus money: $31,250
1
1