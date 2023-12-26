Vikings working through which QB gives them chance to be explosive and possess ball

The Vikings may be making another quarterback change this week.

Nick Mullens has started the last two games for Minnesota and he's thrown four touchdowns, but he's also thrown four interceptions in a pair of close losses to the Bengals and Lions. On Tuesday, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that the team is still mulling whether they will stick with Mullens, go back to Josh Dobbs or give rookie Jaren Hall his second start of the season.

“We’re trying to work through what still gives us the best chance to be explosive, but we’ve got to still possess the ball," O'Connell said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

All three of the current options have started games since Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles and it's a credit to the Vikings that they've been able to remain in the playoff mix despite the upheaval at such a critical position on the field. Whoever starts against the Packers this week will be without tight end T.J. Hockenson and could also be missing wide receiver Jordan Addison as a target, so the hopes of actually making it to the playoffs aren't as bright as they once were in Minnesota.