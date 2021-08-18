Free agent defensive end Everson Griffen said last month he wanted to return to the Vikings. He could get that chance.

Griffen will work out for the Vikings on Wednesday, Chris Long and Darren Wolfson of KSTP report.

Griffen spent 10 years with the Vikings before signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys as a free agent last offseason. The Cowboys traded him to the Lions during the season.

Griffin, 33, made 74.5 sacks, 355 tackles, 190 quarterback hits and nine forced fumbles in his time in Minnesota. He totaled six sacks in 14 games last season.

In January, Griffen tweeted — and later deleted — “Kirk Cousins is ass” before adding coach Mike Zimmer never wanted Cousins. Griffen since has apologized, and the Vikings, it seems, are letting bygones be bygones.

Vikings working out Everson Griffen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk