Vikings won’t tender Ifeadi Odenigbo, Mike Boone

The Minnesota Vikings will not extend restricted free agent tenders to either defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo or running back Mike Boone, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The Vikings also have decided not to tender wide receiver Chad Beebe.

Odenigbo and Boone aren’t expected back with the Vikings after the team declined to tender them. The Vikings are hopeful of keeping Beebe with them on a lesser contract than a tender would be worth.

Odenigbo, a former seventh-round pick in 2017, has developed into a solid contributor during four years and three seasons played in Minnesota. He had seven sacks in 2019 as a rotational pass rusher off the bench. Last season, Odenigbo started all 15 games he appeared in and didn’t have quite the same sack output with just 3.5 on the year. However, he did increase his quarterback hits from 13 to 15 for the season.

Boone has been a preseason standout at times in Minnesota but has been stuck behind Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison on the Vikings’ depth chart. He saw just 11 carries last season for the Vikings. In 2019, Boone started two games due to injuries and managed to rush for 148 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in a Week 17 games against the Chicago Bears.

