Vikings won’t activate Justin Jefferson from injured reserve

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings won’t be activating wide receiver Justin Jefferson from injured reserve ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Denver Broncos.

The Vikings have said all along that they are going to take things very slow and cautious with Jefferson. The Broncos are debuting a new turf on Sunday night and that could be one of the main reasons why they chose to play it safe.

Frankly, the Vikings haven’t needed him. They are 5-0 without him and making sure that he is fully healthy should be the priority for the stretch run.

The next time that Jefferson could be activated would be ahead of Monday night football against the Chicago Bears but they could wait until December 10th against the Las Vegas Raiders since they have a bye week in between.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire