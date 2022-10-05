Vikings wish recovering rookie Cine a happy birthday on Zoom

·2 min read

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) With rookie safety Lewis Cine still in London following surgery on a broken lower left leg, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell promised the waylaid first-round draft pick he would call him Wednesday to check on his recovery.

After accounting for the 6-hour time difference and a successful download of the Zoom app on Cine's phone, they finally connected.

The entire Vikings team was waiting for him on the video conference, starting their morning meeting with a roar of support for their injured mate.

''The guys went crazy,'' O'Connell said.

Then came the singing of ''Happy Birthday'' in honor of Cine turning 23 in a most unexpected place - a hospital overseas.

''We've got his back,'' fellow safety and special teams player Josh Metellus said. ''Just seeing a smile on his face after what happened to him, that just livens us up more - just knowing that a guy could go through that and still wanted to see how we were doing, congratulating us on the win.''

Cine was blocking on the punt return team in the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when he suffered the gruesome injury, a compound fracture in which the bone punctured the skin. He had a preparatory procedure on Sunday after Minnesota beat New Orleans 28-25 and the full operation on Tuesday at the Cleveland Clinic London Hospital performed by Dr. Aswinkumar Vasireddy, the orthopedic trauma group lead surgeon.

Cine was expected to return to Minnesota on an NFL-provided private plane at the end of the week, O'Connell said.

''I cannot say enough good things about the care he has received,'' O'Connell said.

Drafted with the 32nd overall pick from Georgia's national championship team, Cine was brought along slowly in training camp and beaten out by second-year player Camryn Bynum for the starting safety spot next to six-time Pro Bowl pick Harrison Smith. Cine had been limited to special teams, where his first NFL season ended in a fluky and painful fashion. He was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday after the surgery.

O'Connell was Washington's quarterbacks coach in 2018 when Alex Smith suffered a compound fracture in his right leg with breaks to both the tibia and the fibula. He needed two years to recover, and O'Connell acknowledged thinking ''quite a bit'' about Smith's injury in the aftermath of Cine's.

''Just seeing that and seeing the look on his face, I just wanted him to know I was out there with him at the time and that everything was going to be OK. Because I believe that,'' O'Connell said.

Asked about Cine's future, O'Connell said he's confident he'll be back on the field next season.

''I just have such strong belief in Lew and his work ethic,'' O'Connell said.

---

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Vikings make 5 roster moves: Lewis Cine officially to IR

    The Vikings did some roster shuffling

  • Vikings sign Khyiris Tonga, waive Ryan Connelly

    Linebacker Ryan Connelly‘s return to the Vikings active roster was a short one. Connelly was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, but he was placed on waivers by the team Wednesday. The move opened up a roster spot for the team to sign defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ [more]

  • Candidates out in full force with just over a month left in race for governor

    Polls show that the Republican incumbent Brian Kemp has a lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, but issues such as abortion have tightened up the race.

  • Holiday Travel 2022: When Is the Right Time To Book?

    Since it's the busiest time of year, arranging travel plans for the holiday season takes more care than an ordinary vacation. And as any traveler knows, it can be a hassle to secure a good flight at a...

  • Carnival Cruise Line Shares New Details on Its Next Big Thing

    Cruise fans have been hearing a lot about the upcoming Carnival Celebration, which is shaping up to be the fanciest and most-cutting edge ship in the company's history. The company recently said Celebration completed its first round of sea trials, sailing from Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland to Port Miami. It is set to have its public debut on November 21st, from Port Miami, the line's third terminal at the port and its largest in South Florida with year-round, seven-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

  • Wells Fargo (WFC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $43.31, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day.

  • Teddy Bridgewater’s mind-set before first Dolphins start? ‘Honestly, it’s just be yourself’

    Teddy Bridgewater has experienced it all when it comes to preparing as a quarterback.

  • Denial of 2020 election shapes key Arizona races

    A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows the Arizona races for Senate and governor are tightening. Three top Republicans running for office in the state believe unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.

  • Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian

    Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but workers on the ground were pushing ahead Tuesday to restore power and search for anyone still trapped inside flooded or damaged homes. At least 75 people were killed in Florida, five in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia since Ian made landfall on the Caribbean island on Sept. 27, a day before it reached Florida's Gulf Coast. After churning northeastward into the Atlantic, the hurricane made another landfall in South Carolina before pushing into the mid-Atlantic states.

  • Bosa has no planned celebration for rematch with Mayfield

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Nick Bosa said he doesn't have any celebration planned ahead of this meeting against Baker Mayfield. The San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher mimicked waving and planting a flag on the field after earning an intentional grounding call against Mayfield three years ago. Now the two are set to meet again on Sunday when Bosa's 49ers (2-2) travel to Carolina to take on Mayfield and the Panthers (1-3).

  • Chargers inconsistent run defense faces challenge vs. Browns

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) The Los Angeles Chargers overhauled their defense during the offseason after being one of the worst units last year against the run. The Chargers are giving up 109.8 yards per game on the ground, tied for 14th in the league. ''Not good enough,'' defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day said.

  • Burks' injury forcing Titans to tap next receiver up again

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Robert Woods spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams, yet even the veteran wide receiver saw from afar what the Tennessee Titans went through last season in playing an NFL-record 91 players. A month into this season, the Titans feel as if they're trying to match - or top - that number this season. Currently, the Titans have 10 players on injured reserve with two others on the physically unable to perform list.

  • Elon Musk Twitter deal: Tesla CEO negotiates $44bn purchase as private equity firms backs out of financing

    Tesla billionaire offered to buy Twitter at original price, potentially avoiding Delaware trial

  • Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks by PFF grade through Week 5

    Interesting to see how they rank through Week 5.

  • Raiders DE Crosby on baby watch ahead of game vs Chiefs

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby looked as if he was in pursuit of a quarterback the way he sprinted out of the locker room with urgency on Wednesday at the team's practice facility. Crosby was just getting some water. As the Raiders (1-3) prepare for what is the biggest game of their young season, Crosby remains on baby watch.

  • Alex Smith details how he circumvented concussion protocol while playing for Chiefs

    The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.

  • Bailey Zappe reveals what Aaron Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4

    Here's what Aaron Rodgers told Bailey Zappe after the Patriots rookie quarterback's NFL debut in Week 4.

  • Bobby Wagner trucks protestor carrying pink flare during Rams-49ers game

    An animal rights activist group is making its presence known at U.S. sports events. This time, in painful fashion.

  • Hans Niemann probably cheated in more than 100 chess games, investigation finds

    The latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed. The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games” as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake. The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the world’s top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.

  • Peyton, Eli Manning hilariously analyze Bobby Wagner's tackle of protester

    Peyton Manning and Eli Manning had a little fun with a bizarre scene in 49ers-Rams that resulted in Bobby Wagner laying out a protester on the field.