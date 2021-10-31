Vikings Wire staff predictions: Sunday night vs. the Cowboys

The Vikings have a big matchup in Week 8. The Cowboys head into the game with the top-ranked offense in the NFL. Dallas QB Dak Prescott is among the best quarterbacks in the league right now.

But what if Prescott doesn’t play? That’s within the realm of possibility before the Week 8 matchup.

Here are the staff predictions for the Sunday night game at U.S. Bank Stadium:

Jack White — Vikings Wire

Whether it’s Dak Prescott or Cooper Rush, the Vikings’ depleted secondary may have a hard time. In the end, the Dallas offense outshoots Minnesota. Cowboys 34, Vikings 28

K.D. Drummond — Cowboys Wire

If Dak Prescott plays, the Cowboys should be able to continue finding the weak spot in whatever defense they face, this time exploiting the TE matchup as Dalton Schultz has a big day. Cowboys 31, Vikings 27

Tyler Forness — Vikings Wire

This game will be fascinating. If Dak Prescott plays, I think the Cowboys win relatively easily. However, the betting markets have swung 6 points in the Vikings’ favor. That tells us that he’s unlikely to play. Though Vegas sees it as a pick em’ with Cooper Rush at quarterback, the Vikings find a way to persevere and get the win. Vikings 24, Cowboys 20

