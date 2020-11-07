Vikings Wire staff predictions: Minnesota’s Week 9 game vs. the Detroit Lions

From their game against the Falcons to their game against the Packers —Vikings contain multitudes.

Minnesota was blown out by a winless Atlanta team. Then, as hardly anyone predicted, the Vikings went on the road and beat a Packers team that is contending for the playoffs and possibly the Super Bowl.

The Vikings are now 2-5. With more hope for their season since the win over the Texans, the Vikings return home to play the Lions.

Detroit was streaking before the team got blown out by Indianapolis. It will be interesting to see which version of the Lions shows up on Sunday.

It should be a good matchup. Here are the Vikings Wire staff predictions: