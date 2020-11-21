Vikings Wire staff predictions for Minnesota’s Week 11 tilt vs. the Dallas Cowboys

The Vikings seemed like a team that was easy to predict in the first half of the season.

Maybe Minnesota would get the odd victory over an inferior team, but for the most part, the Vikings defense was going to put them out of reach and the poor passing game was going to keep them out of reach.

But now, the team has won three games in a row, all of which were against divisional opponents. It’s hard to really say which version of the Vikings are going to show up each week.

This time, Minnesota squares off against a struggling Cowboys team. To be fair, Dallas is better than its record suggests.

Here are the Vikings Wire Staff Predictions:

Jack White — Vikings Wire

Though the Vikings are weak in their passing defense, the Cowboys have just not done enough to prove that they can take advantage of that without Cowboys Dak Prescott. I think Andy Dalton is still capable of putting together a decent performance, but I don't think it happens this game. Dalvin Cook remains Dalvin Cook, and the Vikings get another victory to put their season back on track. Vikings 24, Cowboys 14

Kyle Ratke — Vikings Wire

It's going to be closer than most fans probably think. Don't sleep on how good Dallas' receivers are. The Vikings have more to play for, though, and I think they'll continue to inch their way back into the playoff picture.Vikings 27, Cowboys 21

Jack Day — Vikings Wire

The Vikings three-game winning streak has gotten them back into the playoff conversation. I don’t think the Cowboys should be taken lightly, but I think the Vikings come out on top for their fourth straight win. The young defense has stepped up and is playing with a fire we haven’t seen since 2017. Although the offense will be missing Ezra Cleveland and potentially C.J. Ham, I still think Dalvin Cook has a bounce back game after being bottled up in Chicago. Vikings 31 Cowboys 17