Vikings Wire staff predictions: Minnesota’s Week 8 game vs. Green Bay

The Vikings last met the Packers in their opener.

Aaron Rodgers looked youthful as the Green Bay offense made it too hard for Minnesota to keep up. The Vikings’ new-look secondary seemed out of place as the Packers rolled to a relatively easy victory.

Green Bay’s Week 1 victory revealed some big problems on Minnesota, ones that have been reoccurring in weeks after. So it should be no surprise that the Vikings are not off to a hot start in 2020.

The Vikings will need Kirk Cousins to have a game like he did against the Texans. Justin Jefferson will have to get involved more than he did in Week 1. Also, the depleted secondary will have to show improvement from the previous matchup.

If that doesn’t happen, it could be a long day for the Vikings. Here are some staff predictions from Vikings Wire: