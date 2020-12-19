Vikings Wire staff predictions: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

This is a game the Vikings need to win. There is a problem, though: the Bears snapped their losing streak and need this game, too.

Chicago beat Houston last game to move to 6-7. What started as a stellar season for the Bears has slowly turned into a nightmarish slump. It’s almost as if the team was on the opposite trajectory as the Vikings.

But now, the Bears come into the game with some positive takeaways. With Mitch Trubisky at quarterback, Chicago has looked pretty good recently. Minnesota had the benefit of facing Nick Foles the last time these two met.

Will the Vikings win both games over the Bears this year or will Chicago get a big victory to get further back on track? Vikings Wire makes the predictions:

Jack White — Vikings Wire

The Vikings have a lot riding on this game. I think the defense plays aggressively after a down game against the Buccaneers. Like the last matchup between these two, Kirk Cousins does enough to win it. Vikings 28, Bears 20

Kyle Ratke — Vikings Wire

I'm a little worried that Allen Robinson will rip apart the Vikings' defense, but I think there will be a sense of urgency from a group that probably should have beaten the Bucs last week. Let's just hope the game doesn't come down to a field goal. Vikings 21, Bears 18.

Jack Day — Vikings Wire

The last time these two teams met Dalvin Cook had a hard time getting anything going on the ground before Akiem Hicks left the game with an injury. He’ll be back on Sunday and I expect the run game to struggle, meaning Kirk Cousins will have to have another good day through the air. For some reason Mitch Trubisky and his mobility scares me more than Nick Foles did just a month ago, especially with how banged-up the Vikings’ defense is. The Vikings are without Eric Kendricks and that’s another huge blow to a defense that is already down several key pieces. Having said that, I think Cousins does just enough to win this game and the Vikings keep their playoff hopes alive. Vikings 22 Bears 20

Alyssa Barbieri — Bears Wire

I can’t believe I’m actually picking the Bears to win two games in a row, but here we are. I think this game will be quite similar to their previous match-up with one caveat – Chicago’s offense has been averaging 30 points over the last three games, and I think a solid offensive effort gets them a win. Bears 27, Vikings 20