Vikings Wire staff picks: Week 10 against the Chicago Bears
The Vikings have entered prove-it territory.
Minnesota looked out of playoff contention heading into its bye week. A loss to the then-winless Falcons will do that. But now, the Vikings have consecutive wins over the Packers and Lions, en route to a manageable 3-5 record.
The team can make it 4-5 against Chicago on Monday at Soldier Field. Both teams should be pretty desperate for a win. For the Vikings, a win puts them back in the playoff hunt. For the Bears, a win ends a three-game losing skid and puts them at a 6-4 record.
It should be a good matchup. Here are the staff picks:
Jack White — Vikings Wire
Photo: Argus Leader
This one is tough for me. The Vikings are surging and the Bears are slumping, but it’s a prime-time game and Chicago might be ready to get on back track. I think it’s close, but right now, Dalvin Cook is one of the best running backs in the NFL. He proves that once again on Monday, by helping his team make it three consecutive victories. Vikings 20, Bears, 13.
Kyle Ratke — Vikings Wire
Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports
It's going to be a weird game. The Bears will dare Kirk Cousins to make big plays and I think he'll make a few. The big star in this game, though, will be Minnesota's defense. Now, that's not exactly hard to do against Chicago's offense. Vikings 22, Bears 17
Jack Day — Vikings Wire
Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports
The Vikings are coming off their first two game winning streak of the season and I like that to continue against the Bears this weekend. Although the Bears defense is good, I think the Vikings continue riding their hot hand in Dalvin Cook on Monday Night Football. I’m feeling an Adrian Peterson type day out of Cook at Solider Field, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see. Vikings 24 Bears 17
