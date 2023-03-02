Vikings Wire staff: 1 player the Vikings shouldn’t re-sign

The Minnesota Vikings entered this offseason with 25 free agents. They added a couple of them to futures contracts, lost OG Kyle Hinton to the Atlanta Falcons and re-signed both exclusive rights free agents Blake Brandel and Khyiris Tonga.

As it sits currently, the Vikings have a lot of decisions to make when it comes to free agency. They are nearly $24 million over the salary cap and will need to find ways to save money while also having capital to go and bring in talent.

Last week as a staff, we looked at the players that we wanted the Vikings to re-sign, including one from today’s list. Here are four players that we identified that we don’t want the Vikings to re-sign this offseason.

Managing Editor Tyler Forness-CB Chandon Sullivan

Slot cornerback is one of the most important positions on the defense, but it’s considered one of the least valuable in terms of resources. The Vikings brought in Sullivan in hopes of solidifying the position. Unfortunately, he struggled mightily despite starting all 17 games. He struggles to move laterally with receivers, which is the number one quality you want in a slot cornerback. Yes, we need to fortify on the outside, but getting someone who can play in the slot should be a priority and that isn’t Sullivan.

Columnist Judd Zulgad: TE Irv Smith Jr.

The Vikings appeared to get a hybrid tight end/wide receiver target when they selected Smith in the second round of the 2019 draft but those expectations haven’t come close to being met. Smith played in all 16 games as a rookie but was limited to 13 games in 2020, missed all of 2021 because of a knee injury and played in only eight games in 2022 because of a high ankle sprain. T.J. Hockenson is now the Vikings’ top receiving target at tight end and patience has likely run out with Smith.

Columnist Matt Anderson: DE Dalvin Tomlinson

The Vikings recently worked with Tomlinson to push out the void date of his contract, but that is just as beneficial to the Vikings as it is for Tomlinson. Through two seasons here in Minnesota, Tomlinson has been a stable cog on the defensive line, but he’s just turned 29. There are plenty of players in free agency as well as in the draft who the Vikings could sign to a cheaper deal as they look to get younger and faster on defense. Additionally, the Vikings really need someone with interior pass-rush ability, and while Tomlinson has shown flashes, it’s not necessarily something you want to throw money at if it’s not certain.

Columnist Kevin Fielder-CB Patrick Peterson

The Vikings will have to remake their cornerback room and should prioritize getting younger and faster. Patrick Peterson isn’t either of those things. At 32 years old, it’s only a matter of time before Father Time comes for Peterson, and there’s no reason the Vikings should be on the receiving end of that. For a position that’s a “weakest link” mentality, the Vikings can’t afford to rely on Peterson to consistently hold his own against receivers in press-man coverage.

