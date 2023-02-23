Vikings Wire staff: 1 player the Vikings needs to re-sign

The Minnesota Vikings entered this offseason with 25 free agents. They added a couple of them to futures contracts, lost OG Kyle Hinton to the Atlanta Falcons and re-signed both exclusive rights free agents Blake Brandel and Khyiris Tonga.

As it sits currently, the Vikings have a lot of decisions to make when it comes to free agency. They are nearly $24 million over the salary cap and will need to find ways to save money while also having capital to go and bring in talent.

In the first of our multi-part free agency preview, our staff highlights one player that we want the Vikings to bring back for 2023.

Managing Editor Tyler Forness-CB Duke Shelley

The Vikings have issues at the cornerback position. They didn’t play the best last season, but they also weren’t put in good positions to succeed by former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

One of those players was Shelley who still found a way to become PFF’s third-ranked cornerback in coverage in 2022. While small in stature, Shelley is good in press coverage and has good click-and-close ability while being aggressive at the catch point. New defensive coordinator can utilize Shelley at cornerback in his aggressive defense and he will be at worst a good depth piece as they rebuild this defense.

Columnists Judd Zulgad-DE Dalvin Tomlinson

The Vikings signed the 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive tackle to a two-year, $21 million contract in 2021 to provide size in the middle of the line. Tomlinson had 29 pressures, 2.5 sacks and a Pro Football Focus grade of 77.1 last season and is better against the pass than the run. Still, he remains a valuable player. A calf injury cost Tomlinson four games but you have to think new defensive coordinator Brian Flores would like to retain the soon-to-be 29-year-old.

Matt Anderson-C Garrett Bradbury

Before the start of the 2022 season, it appeared the Vikings would have an easy decision with Bradbury. That decision was made more difficult when he put together his best seasons as a pro. Bradbury finished the season as Pro Football Focus’ 11th-ranked center (minimum 20% of snaps played) and when he was injured, his loss was felt on the offensive line. With limited draft capital and a lot of other needs on the roster, the Vikings should look to try and retain Bradbury, because if he leaves, it’s just another hole the team needs to fill.

Columnist Kevin Fielder-Alexander Mattison

There is some uncertainty regarding Minnesota’s running back room, especially with the potential release of Dalvin Cook looming. Alexander Mattison will have his suitors when he hits the open market, but the Vikings should do everything they can to retain him.

Although he primarily served as a backup, Mattison has plenty of starter potential, especially in Kevin O’Connell’s offense. He’s comfortable running in a zone system, and can make an impact in the passing game – particularly as an extra pass blocker – and he’s just 24 years old.

Running backs that are impactful on all three downs don’t grow on trees, and Mattison is a potentially cheap option for the Vikings, especially after his relatively down year. Retaining Mattison would also allow the Vikings to release Cook, helping the Vikings’ precarious cap situation.

