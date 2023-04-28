Vikings Wire reacts to Minnesota picking USC’s Jordan Addison in NFL draft

Jordan Addison, taken by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, is an electric player. Accordingly, Vikings Wire promptly published a piece on the various ways Addison will excite Viking fans.

You will want to be sure to follow Vikings Wire for complete Jordan Addison coverage and analysis. Here’s a small excerpt of what Vikings Wire had to say about the newest USC Viking:

“Although Addison isn’t fast, he is slippery, which allows him to make plays with the ball in his hands.

“It looked like someone slathered Addison up in oil before every game as defensive backs struggled to tackle him. Addison is best in a phone booth, where he uses his advanced footwork to make defenders miss and get extra yards, but he can also make plays in the open field.”

We’re definitely looking forward to all the plays Addison will make with defenses having to pay attention to Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, and T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings’ offense will be even more fun to watch in 2023.

More 2022 NFL Draft!

USC CB Chris Steele declares for 2022 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire