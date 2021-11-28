Vikings Wire predictions for the 49ers game

Minnesota is in the midst of a two-game winning streak, but so is San Francisco.

The Vikings and 49ers are both in playoff contention, but neither sit atop their respective division. At 5-5, San Francisco is behind both the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals. Minnesota, also at 5-5, is second to Green Bay.

Both teams have a chance to get one step closer to a playoff berth. Here are a few predictions for the game:

Jack White — Vikings Wire

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Vikings are depleted on defense. The 49ers are also on a two-game winning streak. Who cares? Minnesota needs to win this game to increase its playoff chances. The Vikings offense remains hot against an up-and-down 49ers team. Vikings 31, 49ers 28.

Tyler Forness — Vikings Wire

Photo: Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a rough week for the Vikings both on and off the field. They will be missing their entire opening day starting defensive line against the smartest run game schemer in football. Plus, the offensive line will likely struggle to contain the 49ers excellent pass rush. I hope it ends up a close game, but the 49ers should take this one somewhat easily. 49ers 34, Vikings 24

Kyle Madson — Niners Wire

Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

This is a super fascinating game. While it’s easy to see the 49ers sticking to the ground game against a bad Minnesota run defense, it’s much harder to see Mike Zimmer just letting a good ground attack run all over his team. They’re going to game plan to make Garoppolo beat them. The 49ers have won the last couple games with Garoppolo really only needing to make five or six big throws. The Vikings are going to score and in that event Garoppolo may have to make 12 or 15 big throws. He’s shown in his career that he’s capable of doing that, but I’m not ready to bet on it just yet. Plus Minnesota is like, four plays away from being 7-3 or better right now. They have the better quarterback right now and are more prepared to win in a shootout, which is how I think this one goes. Vikings 33, 49ers 31

