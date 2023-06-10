Vikings Wire believes Chiefs could trade for Danielle Hunter

Could the Kansas City Chiefs look to add another edge rusher ahead of the 2023 NFL season? One of our fellow NFL Wire Network sites seems to believe so.

With news that teams have been calling the Minnesota Vikings to inquire about DE Danielle Hunter’s availability, Vikings Wire editor Tyler Foreness came up with a list of six teams that could be in the market for his services. Foreness feels that Kansas City would be a good fit, noting that Hunter could help the Chiefs offset the loss of Frank Clark, who has now signed with the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs are an interesting team on this list. They just traded one of their best players last year and drafted two edge rushers in the first round over the past two drafts, but Hunter would be a difference-maker that Steve Spagnuolo’s defense loves to have in his aggressive scheme. It would also take the pressure off of Chris Jones and replace Frank Clark with a better version of him.

The 28-year-old Hunter is coming off of a double-digit sack season — the fourth in his NFL career. He’s likely looking for a third contract and a long-term commitment and a team like Kansas City would need to extend him anyways in order to fit his salary cap number in 2023.

Ultimately, the cash and cap space situation might be too dire for the Chiefs to make a move on Hunter right now. Should their depth at the position take a hit at some point this offseason, it might be a move they’re forced to consider.

