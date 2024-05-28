Vikings win with defense against JWP

May 27—Hayfield pitcher Jack Thoe prevailed in the late innings as the No. 4 Vikings survived a late scare from No. 9 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (11-11 overall) to win 1-0 in a Section 1A tournament game in Riverland Monday.

Hayfield's Isaac Fjerstad threw out a JWP runner between third and home to end the game after JWP had the tying run on base in the sixth and seventh inning.

Thoe scattered seven hits and four walks to get the shutout for Hayfield (17-6 overall), while striking out seven.

Hunter Simonson doubled and scored the only run for the Vikings in the bottom of the third inning.

Hayfield will take on Lyle-Pacelli in a winner's bracket game in Riverland at noon Saturday.

Hayfield pitching: Jack Thoe (W) 7 IP, 7 H, 4 BB, 0 R, 7 K

Hayfield hitting: Eric Bermea, 1-for-3; Kael Steele, 1-for-2; Hunter Simonson, 1-for-3, double, R