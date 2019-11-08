Vikings wideout Adam Thielen out this week

Adam Thielen is going to miss his another game with his hamstring injury, but at least they know it in advance this time.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Thielen has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, along with safety Andrew Sendejo (groin), and defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee).

Thielen started last week’s game but made it just seven snaps before he was sidelined. He initially pulled the hamstring in Week Seven.

Cornerback Trae Waynes and defensive end Stephen Weatherly are questionable.