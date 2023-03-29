Vikings take wide receiver in recent Pro Football Focus mock draft

As free agency hits a lull, the Minnesota Vikings’ team needs are clearer than ever before.

The Vikings signed cornerback Byron Murphy and edge rusher Marcus Davenport during free agency, which might allow the Vikings to move away from those positions in the first round of the NFL Draft. One position that hasn’t been addressed, though, is wide receiver. Before free agency, the Vikings chose to release Adam Thielen, and they have not replaced him during free agency.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus has the Vikings taking TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston in the first round of his most recent mock draft.

Minnesota parted ways with longtime wide receiver Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn is entering the final year of his contract in 2023. Here, they add a No. 2 option alongside Justin Jefferson who can win on jump balls downfield and also rack up yards after the catch. … Johnston can become more consistent and use his size more effectively, but there’s a lot to like about his ability going forward.

Although the signing of tight end Josh Oliver means the Vikings might operate in more two tight end sets, the Vikings could still use one more wide receiver to help fill out the numbers.

While the Vikings could use an injection of speed in their wide receiver room, Johnston would fit in well with Justin Jefferson. Jefferson succeeds in the intermediate game, and Johnston could help push defenses vertically.

