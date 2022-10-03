Vikings Week 4 snap counts: Running back a time share

The Minnesota Vikings snap counts from their 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints mostly held true.

There were a couple slight surprises considering the Vikings had some injuries but otherwise remained consistent.

Let’s take a look at the Vikings snap counts from week 4.

Offense

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball in the second half against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings’ offense had very little which was surprising. Kirk Cousins and the entire offensive line played every snap.

Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson each had a couple of snaps in which they got to rest and K.J. Osborn missed 11.

The biggest takeaways were with the running backs. C.J. Ham only played in 12% of the snaps with 9 and the Vikings used more of a timeshare at running back with Dalvin Cook’s hurt shoulder.

Cook played 62% of the snaps with 45 and Alexander Mattison had 38% of the snap share at 27.

Irv Smith Jr. has fully positioned himself back as the top tight end with 46 snaps, outsnapping Johnny Mundt by 26 and Ben Ellefson by 36.

Defense

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) carries the ball as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) defends in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The edge rushers were rotated out with some effectiveness. Danielle Hunter played in 85% of the snaps and Za’Darius Smith with his knee injury only played in 40% with 25 snaps. D.J. Wonnum stepped up in his place with a 70% snap share at 42 snaps.

Linebacker was pretty simple. Jordan Hicks and Eric Kendricks played every linebacker snap except for the five where Kendricks was being evaluated for a broken nose and concussion.

Story continues

Lewis Cine got his second defensive snap before injuring his ankle. The Vikings having Chandon Sullivan in for 75% signals a high use of nickel personnel.

Special teams

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) kicks a 46-yard field goal out of the hold of Ryan Wright (14) as New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) attempt to block it in the fourth quarter during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While he isn’t playing on defense, Brian Asamoah is getting a lot of snaps on special teams.

In his debut, Ty Chandler saw 19 snaps as well, all on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire