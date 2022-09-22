Vikings Week 3 injury report: just Booth Jr. and Smith

The Minnesota Vikings have had some good luck with injuries over the first two weeks of the season. They were missing one player in each of their first two games: Lewis Cine against the Green Bay Packers and Andrew Booth Jr. against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

After having both Jonathan Bullard and Cine on the injury report every day for the last two weeks, both of them came off of the report and it is down to just two players in Booth Jr. and safety Harrison Smith.

Booth Jr. missed Monday night’s game after sustaining the injury in week one against the Green Bay Packers. With him being sixth on the depth chart, it makes the most sense to keep him out until he’s fully healthy, especially since he didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Smith sustained a concussion on Monday night and while head coach Kevin O’Connell is optimistic that he will be ready to go on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, there is still time to determine if he will be able to clear concussion protocol.

