Vikings Week 17 injury report sees minor changes

The Minnesota Vikings have released their second injury report of the week and all 12 names are still on it. However, there were some minor changes for the better.

The Vikings saw improvements from three key players in Addison, Blackmon and Phillips. If they can all go on Sunday, it will be a major impact on the Vikings chances to win against their bitter rival.

No Murphy and Nailor is a tough proposition, especially with the Packers’ receivers being explosive. They are young and inconsistent, but talented.

The final injury report will be released on Friday afternoon and it will tell us more about who will play on Sunday night.

