Vikings’ Week 14 injury report: four DNP, five limited on Wednesday
Minnesota has won five of its last six games, but the Vikings have had to do so without some key players being available.
For instance, the Vikings got some bad news right before the Jaguars game on Sunday.
Linebacker Eric Kendricks went down with a calf injury before kickoff, leaving Minnesota without arguably its best defensive player for the matchup.
At least the team got right guard Ezra Cleveland and wideout Adam Thielen back for Week 13.
If the Wednesday Week 14 injury report is any indication, though, the Vikings could see some more key players missing time vs. the Buccaneers.
Here is the Week 14 injury report so far:
LB Eric Kendricks
Status: DNP (calf)
RB Alexander Mattison
Status: DNP (illness)
TE Kyle Rudolph
Status: DNP (foot)
TE Irv Smith Jr.
Status: DNP (back)
C Garrett Bradbury
Status: Limited (abdomen)
OL Ezra Cleveland
Status: Limited (ankle)
CB Jeff Gladney
Status: Limited (calf)
LT Riley Reiff
Status: Limited (ankle)
DE D.J. Wonnum
Status: Limited (ankle/back)
OL Brett Jones
Status: Full (neck)