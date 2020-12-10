Vikings’ Week 14 injury report: four DNP, five limited on Wednesday

Minnesota has won five of its last six games, but the Vikings have had to do so without some key players being available.

For instance, the Vikings got some bad news right before the Jaguars game on Sunday.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks went down with a calf injury before kickoff, leaving Minnesota without arguably its best defensive player for the matchup.

At least the team got right guard Ezra Cleveland and wideout Adam Thielen back for Week 13.

If the Wednesday Week 14 injury report is any indication, though, the Vikings could see some more key players missing time vs. the Buccaneers.

Here is the Week 14 injury report so far:

LB Eric Kendricks

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Status: DNP (calf)

RB Alexander Mattison

Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Status: DNP (illness)

TE Kyle Rudolph

Photo: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Status: DNP (foot)

TE Irv Smith Jr.

Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo

Status: DNP (back)

C Garrett Bradbury

Photo: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Status: Limited (abdomen)

OL Ezra Cleveland

Photo: David Berding/AP Photo

Status: Limited (ankle)

CB Jeff Gladney

Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo

Status: Limited (calf)

LT Riley Reiff

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Status: Limited (ankle)

DE D.J. Wonnum

Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo

Status: Limited (ankle/back)

OL Brett Jones

Photo: David Berding/AP Photo

Status: Full (neck)