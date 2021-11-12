Vikings Week 10 injury report: Thursday remains worrisome for Minnesota

At 3-5, the Vikings could use a full roster to beat the AFC-West-leading Chargers in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

But signs point to that not happening. Minnesota has a lengthy COVID-19/Reserve list currently. Additionally, the Vikings have to deal with injuries throughout practice this week.

In some respects, the Vikings’ Thursday injury report improved a tad, especially when it came to the cornerback position group. However, Minnesota still had some concerning takeaways on the most recent injury report.

Here it is:

DNP

Photo: AP Photo/Jeff Dean

DT Michael Pierce (elbow)

LB Anthony Barr (knee)

DE Kenny Willekes (illness)

Analysis: Pierce, who has missed four consecutive games, is looking more and more like he will miss a fifth. Barr could play this week, but him still earning a DNP designation is concerning. Willekes’ situation is one to monitor.

Limited

Photo: AP Photo/Jeff Dean

CB Bashaud Breeland (groin)

Analysis: Breeland is the only player on the Vikings who was limited in Thursday’s practice. He’s arguably the team’s best corner outside of Patrick Peterson. With Peterson on IR, Minnesota needs Breeland to be ready on Sunday.

Full

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle)

CB Harrison Hand (ankle)

LB Eric Kendricks (triceps)

DT James Lynch (toe)

G Oli Udoh (knee)

Analysis: The Vikings’ cornerback corps got a huge boost with Dantzler and Hand both fully practicing. Kendricks was full for the second practice in a row. That makes him a strong candidate to play Sunday.

