Vikings’ Wednesday Week 9 injury report: 3 limited, 3 DNP

The Vikings are in the midst of an up-and-down 2021.

Minnesota’s most recent disappointment came when the team lost to Dallas. Oh yeah, and the Cowboys were missing their starting quarterback.

Minnesota will try and notch its record back to .500 against a tough Baltimore team in Week 9. Here is the Vikings’ injury report thus far:

DNP

Phot: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Analysis: Griffen being out of practice is not injury-related, so this isn’t bad news. Dantzler would also be a massive loss, considering Patrick Peterson is on IR. Barr has been limited and out in past week’s practices and has ended up playing, so this isn’t terrible news just yet.

Limited

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Smith (veteran rest)

James Lynch (toe)

Michael Piece (elbow)

Analysis: Like Griffen, Smith not being a full participant is fine. Pierce still being limited after missing games with an elbow injury is not.

Full

Photo: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Analysis: Westbrook didn’t play last game. Him being full during a mid-week practice is a good sign.

