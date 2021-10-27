The Vikings’ Wednesday injury report is a sign of a relatively healthy roster

After their victory over the Panthers, the Vikings went into their bye week. Minnesota needed the bye to get healthy and prepare for a big game against Dallas in Week 8.

Just take Dalvin Cook for instance. Cook has been dealing with an ankle injury throughout 2021. Although, Minnesota’s star running back was not on the Week 8 injury report on Wednesday. Cook said he is feeling good after the bye week.

Here are the Vikings players featured on Wednesday’s report:

Limited

Photo: Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

TE Ben Ellefson

LB Anthony Barr

Analysis: Despite dealing with a knee injury, Barr has played the last two games. During that stretch, he’s played pretty well. I’d say it’s not a cause for concern that he is limited in Week 7 for a Wednesday practice.

DNP

Syndication: The Enquirer

DT Michael Pierce

WR Dede Westbrook

Analysis: Pierce not participating in Wednesday’s practice is concerning. He’s been out the last two games. Also, the Vikings play the Cowboys this week. Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott could benefit from Pierce’s hypothetical absence. The Vikings need their starting nose tackle to get healthy.

Full

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

RB Alexander Mattison

WR Adam Thielen

Analysis: With Dalvin Cook not being on this list, the Vikings do not need Mattison for the Cowboys game. However, it still helps to have Mattison for depth at running back. In Thielen’s case, he’s too important of a player to have out for Week 8.

