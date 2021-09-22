Vikings Wednesday injury report: 1 DNP, six limited

The Vikings have some adversity to work through at the start of the 2021 season.

Minnesota finds itself in an 0-2 hole. The Vikings retooled defense was torched by the Cardinals. Minnesota’s special teams didn’t help, either.

The Vikings did get some good news recently: two players who were ruled out for the game against the Cardinals have been limited in practice so far: Anthony Barr and Everson Griffen.

See Minnesota’s full injury report for Wednesday, in the lead-up to the Vikings’ Week 3 game against the Seahawks, here:

RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Status: DNP (ankle)

LB Anthony Barr

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) gets set for a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Status: Limited (knee)

CB Bashaud Breeland

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) plays during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Status: Limited (back/shoulder)

OT Christian Darrisaw

Minnesota Vikings OL Christian Darrisaw practices during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Status: Limited (groin)

DE Everson Griffen

Sep 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) reacts during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Ludeman-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Limited (concussion)

LB Eric Kendricks

Story continues

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks intercepts the ball intended for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Status: Limited (hip)

CB Patrick Peterson

Sep 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) motions in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Limited (toe)

1

1