Vikings to watch on improved defense in Week 1 vs. Packers Baldy's Breakdowns
NFL analyst Brian Baldinger takes a deep look at the Minnesota Vikings defensive front and the improvements they made heading into the 2022 season.
The summer presented plenty of challenges for Mac Jones and the Patriots offense, but according to Jakobi Meyers, the quarterback's leadership remains intense.
Larry Legend robbed OG IT to help the Celtics beat the Pistons in this classic sequence from Boston history.
After getting the roster down to 53 players, Atlanta has made several moves for injured players on Thursday. The Falcons announced linebacker Deion Jones, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, tight end John FitzPatrick, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, and cornerback Isaiah Oliver have all been placed on injured reserve. All five players will be eligible to return [more]
The Toronto Raptors announced on Wednesday that they have signed 2017 fourth-overall pick Josh Jackson.
Nine players and one coach were added to the historic list by the team on Thursday.
Kansas City is still favored to win the AFC West despite all of its divisional rivals bulking up with stars.
The Eagles praised receiver Jalen Reagor on Tuesday, after he made the 53-man roster. The next day, they buried his Philadelphia career. Come Thursday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn’t have much to say about the 21st pick in the 2020 draft. “We do wish him the best,” Sirianni told reporters, when asked why things didn’t [more]
While chief football strategy officer Tony Khan didn't mention Urban Meyer by name to Yahoo Sports, it's easy to read the subtext as he praised Doug Pederson and the tenor he's set so far.
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, so Mond will [more]
The New York Giants made seven total waiver claims after cutdown day (landed four) but had none of their own players claimed off waivers.
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit. Hopkins will miss the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve. The Cardinals announced they cut TE Stephen Anderson, [more]
The Bears leaped the Saints for a waiver claim on former Colts linebacker Sterling Weatherford:
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
College football always surprises and with Week 1 at hand, our experts make predictions for the playoff and the rest highs and lows of the season.
Are the Bears serious about leaving Soldier Field? They’re as serious as a Bill Swerski heart attack. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently dropped a compelling nugget during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show. Biggs said that an announcement that the Bears are leaving their long-time home could happen by the end of 2022. [more]
The 2022 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, and here are seven games worth watching beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.
The 49ers cut 2021 third-round pick Trey Sermon on Wednesday and the guy that drafted him explained the decision to reporters on Thursday. General Manager John Lynch said that it was never realistic to think that the 49ers would keep five running backs on the roster for the long term and that the ultimate decision [more]