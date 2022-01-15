Vikings want to interview Nathaniel Hackett, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, Jonathan Gannon

The Vikings’ early list of head coaching candidates features a number of popular names in this year’s hiring cycle and one newcomer.

Shortly after word of their request to interview Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles came on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that they also want to interview Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Hackett can interview with the team this weekend, although he already has a busy dance card. He spoke to the Jaguars Friday and is interviewing with the Bears and Broncos on Saturday.

The Jaguars, Broncos, Bears, and Dolphins have all requested interviews with Quinn. He’ll be able to interview with teams after the Cowboys play the 49ers on Sunday.

Gannon got a request from the Broncos and will be coaching against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Ryans has not gotten other interview requests at this point. He is in his first year as a coordinator and will join Quinn in becoming available to interview after Sunday’s game.

