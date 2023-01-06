Vikings waived TE Nick Muse

The Minnesota Vikings have made quite a few roster this week and that has continued. On Friday afternoon, they waived rookie tight end Nick Muse.

Going into Friday, the Vikings had a roster spot still available to them after placing right tackle Brian O’Neill and center Austin Schlottmann on injured reserve. This move also signals that tight end Irv Smith Jr. might be ready to return as early as Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Muse was the Vikings seventh-round pick out of South Carolina. After not making the initial roster, he was signed after the injury to Irv Smith Jr. and appeared in 10 games. While not getting any snaps on offense, Muse saw 108 on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire