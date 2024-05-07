Vikings waive WR Daylen Baldwin

Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin's run with the Vikings came to an end on Tuesday.

The Vikings announced that they have waived Baldwin off of their 90-man roster. There was no corresponding move as the Vikings need room to formally sign undrafted rookies with their rookie minicamp on tap for this weekend.

Baldwin signed to Minnesota's practice squad last November and signed a future deal with the team after the end of the regular season. He entered the NFL with the Browns after going undrafted in 2022.

Baldwin spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad, but was elevated for one game and caught two passes for 25 yards.