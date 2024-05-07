Vikings waive wide receiver Daylen Baldwin

The Minnesota Vikings waived wide receiver Daylin Baldwin on Monday. The move comes after a flurry of UDFA signings by the team. The Vikings brought in a total of three wide receivers who went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Baldwin went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. During the 2021 season at Michigan, he caught just 17 passes for 256 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Despite the lack of production, Baldwin had a size that teams thought they could work with. He would sign with the Cleveland Browns practice squad for the 2022 season before being waived and picked up by the Vikings in 2023.

He would stay on the Vikings practice squad and be waived and picked up several times before being released again on Monday. He is a former teammate of new franchise leader J.J. McCarthy so they could keep tabs on him as a camop body if an injury were to occur.

Giving McCarthy a familiar face may help his transition to the NFL, but outside of that, his role isn’t expected to be much if he is brought back again.

