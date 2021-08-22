Vikings waive two more players

With August comes roster cuts, and the Vikings have wasted no time figuring out how to trim down the team.

Minnesota made two more roster moves on Sunday, waiving WR Warren Jackson and CB Dylan Mabin. That puts the Vikings’ roster at 83 players currently.

The two cutdown deadlines remaining this offseason fall on Aug. 24 and Aug. 31. By August 24, the team has to trim down to 80 players, so that leaves three more cuts for it to make by Tuesday.

Mabin was beat a few times in the preseason opener against the Broncos to finish with a PFF grade of 27.7. In the Colts game, Mabin improved but still finished with a PFF overall grade of 42.6. Also, the Vikings’ cornerback room is deep.

Jackson had no receptions and no yards over the course of the Vikings’ two preseason games.