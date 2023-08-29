Vikings waive two more, including surpise at cornerback

The Minnesota Vikings have continued to make roster moves. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings have waived CB NaJee Thompson and CB Joejuan Williams. KPRC2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson also reported that the Vikings waived WR Thayer Thomas.

Thomas was not expected to make the roster. He had muffed two punts over the course of the preseason and did not show the requisite juice to separate from NFL corners consistently.

The two that did come as a surprise were cornerbacks Williams and Thompson.

Williams came in and was the most experienced player in the system that Brian Flores runs. He played relatively well during the preseason and was getting first-team reps during nickel situations on multiple occasions.

Thompson was a fan favorite for his ability as a punt gunner. A player that both loves and thrives on special teams, Thompson made multiple plays on special teams that opened eyes. He is a likely practice squad candidate, as is Thomas.

Editors note: NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero released a correction five minutes after publishing that NaJee Thompson hasn’t been waived.

Clearing up some miscommunication: The #Vikings have NOT waived CB Najee Thompson. The impressive undrafted rookie from Georgia Southern remains on the roster. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2023

