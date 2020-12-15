Vikings waive Tajae Sharpe; Titans should bring him home

The Tennessee Titans should absolutely put in a waiver claim and try to bring back wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, who was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

Sharpe signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Vikings in free agency this past offseason and was expected to have at least some kind of role with the team; however, that never materialized.

Instead, Sharpe fell on the depth chart and ended up playing in just four games and on a grand total of 28 snaps. The former fifth-round pick didn’t record a single catch.

The Titans have a definite need at the wide receiver position.

Adam Humphries was placed on Injured Reserve this past week and will miss at least two more games, and beyond A.J. Brown and Corey Davis, Tennessee doesn’t have much.

Sure, Cameron Batson has been a decent contributor here and there, but Kalif Raymond has been disappointing and non-existent, and 2020 UDFA Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has done even less.

Sharpe would fit in seamlessly into offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offense given his experience playing in it last season, and he could be deployed on the boundary or in the slot in place of Humphries.

The 25-year-old came up with some big catches in 2019, finishing with 25 receptions for 329 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games.

Is Sharpe going to be a major difference-maker and put the Titans over the top? Of course not, but he would provide a decent insurance policy down the stretch of the season and instantly makes Tennessee’s receiving corps. at least a little bit better.

Waiver claims will process at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, so we should know Sharpe’s status then. If he goes unclaimed, he’ll be a free agent.