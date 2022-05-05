The Vikings have waived nose tackle Jordon Scott, according to the league’s transactions report.

They had to make a move to open a spot for kicker Gabe Brkic on the 90-player offeseason roster.

Scott originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2021. He went on the Vikings’ injured reserve list with an unknown injury in August.

During his four seasons at Oregon, Scott made 110 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks and a pass breakup.

Vikings waive Jordon Scott originally appeared on Pro Football Talk