Vikings waive Ihmir Smith-Marsette to make room for Reagor

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been trading like he’s back on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, he made his third trade of the last 24 hours by acquiring Jalen Reagor in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In order to make room for Reagor on the active roster, the Vikings made a shocking roster move in releasing the best backup wide receiver on the roster in Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

After trading for Jalen Reagor, the #Vikings are waiving WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2022

This is a surprising move, as the second-year wide receiver out of Iowa was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The move means that the Vikings have moved on from seven draft picks from the 2021 draft class. Kellen Mond, Wyatt Davis, Chazz Surratt, Janarius Robinson, Zach Davidson and Jaylen Twyman were all waived on Tuesday.

The Vikings were right to move on from the first six players they waived but Smith-Marsette doesn’t make a lot of sense. This could be the continuation of starting fresh with a core group that Smith-Marsette doesn’t fit into.

However you feel about these moves, Adofo-Mensah is putting his stamp on this team.

