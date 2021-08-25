In this article:

The Vikings waived/injured kicker Riley Patterson last week. They reached an injury settlement with him Wednesday, the team announced.

It allows Patterson to sign with another team.

The undrafted rookie out of Memphis lost the kicking job in Minnesota to Greg Joseph.

The Vikings also announced Wednesday they waived offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk.

Ksiezarczyk signed May 17 after a tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp.

He went undrafted in 2020 out of the University of Buffalo, signing with the Falcons for training camp a year ago. Ksiezarczyk played in The Spring League, appearing in one game with the Generals.

Ksiezarczyk earned first-team All-Mid-American Conference honors in 2019 when he started 13 games at left tackle.

Vikings waive Evin Ksiezarczyk, reach injury settlement with Riley Patterson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk