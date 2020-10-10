Vikings waive defensive end Eddie Yarbrough

With the Vikings signing defensive back George Iloka to the 53-man roster, the team had to make another move in order to free up space.

That decision resulted in Minnesota waiving defensive end Eddie Yarbrough. He ended up having a good training camp and he has earned some playing time as a reserve in Week 1, where he made two solo tackles and a quarterback hit against the Packers.

However, Yarbrough has not played since then, and Iloka filled in for the ejected Harrison Smith last week.

Iloka was inconsistent in coverage, but made some nice tackles down the stretch of the game that helped Minnesota hang on to the victory.



