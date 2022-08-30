It’s not a good day for members of the Vikings’ 2021 draft class when it comes to roster security.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the team is waiving linebacker Chazz Surratt on Tuesday. Surratt was a third-round pick last year and joins third-round quarterback Kellen Mond and fourth-round linebacker Janarius Robinson on the discard pile in Minnesota.

The Vikings fired General Manager Rick Spielman and head coach after the 2021 season and Tuesday’s moves suggest new G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and new coach Kevin O’Connell have a very different view on players than the previous regime.

Surratt played in nine games as a rookie and saw all of his snaps on special teams. He had 12 tackles and a half-sack in the team’s three preseason games this month.

Vikings to waive Chazz Surratt originally appeared on Pro Football Talk