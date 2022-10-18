The Vikings activated receiver Blake Proehl from the reserve/physically unable to perform list Monday. On Tuesday, Minnesota announced it waived Proehl.

Minnesota recently made a similar move with linebacker Ryan Connelly before re-signing him to the practice squad. Connelly signed after clearing waivers without being claimed by another team.

Proehl has worked his way back from a torn ACL that cost him his entire rookie season.

The Vikings also announced they signed safety Myles Dorn to the practice squad. They terminated the practice squad contract of rookie safety Mike Brown in a corresponding move.

Dorn has played 54 snaps in four games this season for Minnesota.

Vikings waive Blake Proehl originally appeared on Pro Football Talk