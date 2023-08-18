Vikings vs. Titans: 4 players to watch during Saturday’s game

After two competitive days of joint practices at TCO Performance Center, the Minnesota Vikings will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Throughout joint practices, the starters were active and went to war with the other team. Because of that, we won’t see the majority of the starters play in the game. That will give the second and third team players extensive run to make an impact and earn either a position on the depth chart or a roster spot.

As we head into Saturday night’s game, here are the four players to keep your eye on.

Managing editor Tyler Forness: WR Jalen Reagor

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

When Kwesi Adofo-Mensah pulled the trigger on trading for Jalen Reagor, it raised both red flags and questions about his strategy. It certainly didn’t work in 2022 due to the four muffed punts and the disaster that was the Indianapolis Colts game, but could it work in 2023? Reagor has had a great camp, including a very strong showing against the Seattle Seahawks last Thursday. Stacking really good performances is something that will help him not just make the roster, but also make an impact on the field.

Columnist Judd Zulgad: QB Jaren Hall

Christopher Mast/Getty Images

The Vikings have four joint practices with Tennessee and Arizona over the next two weeks making it unlikely Kirk Cousins will take a preseason snap. This gives Jaren Hall, a fifth-round pick, more time to play in game situations. We saw good and bad from Hall last Thursday in Seattle and the hope will be that every game he takes a step in the right direction. Saturday will present another opportunity.

Columnist Kevin Fielder: RB DeWayne McBride

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

DeWayne McBride seemed like he had a great chance of making the 53-man roster, but a disappointing showing in Seattle leaves more questions than answers. Even though the Vikings spent a draft pick on him, seventh-round picks aren’t guaranteed a spot on the active roster and will still need to put together consistent performances in games to make a case. If he doesn’t, he might find himself on the outside looking in as the team trims their roster.

Columnist Saivion Mixson: CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

After a sloppy showing in his first game, Andrew Booth Jr. is in dire need of a bounce-back. The Titans don’t have a lot of talent in their wide receiver room. Behind starters DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks and Kyle Phillips, the room gets really thin. Nick Westbrook-Ikine was impressive when given the opportunity last season in Tennessee and Chris Moore had a few productive games in Houston but otherwise, there are not many players that should give Booth problems. If he struggles in this game, the whispers of concern that surround Booth may start to get louder.

